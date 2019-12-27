|
Theresa Strek
Sayreville - Theresa Strek, age 89 of Sayreville passed away at home, after a long illness, surrounded by her family. Born in Sayreville, she graduated from Sayreville War Memorial High School as Valedictorian and Editor of the yearbook. She was employed as a Legal Secretary for the Law Offices of Joseph T. and Alan Karcher in Sayreville for over 50 years. She attended daily Mass and was involved in the community, by volunteering her time and money to organizations and causes that she was passionate about.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, John and Anna Strek, her sisters Wanda Marcinkowski, Matilda Picher, Edna Cornell, her brother John Strek and her nephew, Bradford Picher. She is survived by her brother Edward Strek and his wife Arlene of Sayreville and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are under the direction of the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. in Sayreville. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday January 3, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St. Stan's Cemetery in Sayreville.
Donations in Theresa's name can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 37105. Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements can be found at maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020