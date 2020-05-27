Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Tarn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Tarn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Tarn Obituary
Theresa Tarn

Edison - Theresa Tarn, 71, of Edison, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. She was born in Newark, raised in Iselin and lived in Edison for almost 50 years. Terri was a long time, die hard New York Giants and Bob Seger fan.

Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Lillian Lucanegro, and her brother, Nicholas.

Theresa is survived by her son Thomas Tarn; her sisters, Rosemary Cwalinski, Marion Byrd and Patricia Nardone and her brother, John Lucanegro.

Funeral services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of Terri's life is planned for the future when we can all gather together. Arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -