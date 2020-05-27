|
|
Theresa Tarn
Edison - Theresa Tarn, 71, of Edison, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. She was born in Newark, raised in Iselin and lived in Edison for almost 50 years. Terri was a long time, die hard New York Giants and Bob Seger fan.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Lillian Lucanegro, and her brother, Nicholas.
Theresa is survived by her son Thomas Tarn; her sisters, Rosemary Cwalinski, Marion Byrd and Patricia Nardone and her brother, John Lucanegro.
Funeral services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of Terri's life is planned for the future when we can all gather together. Arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020