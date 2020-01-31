Services
Theresa Teresak Obituary
Theresa Teresak

Piscataway - Theresa Teresak, 85, died on, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home in Piscataway.

Born in New Brunswick, Mrs. Teresak was a lifelong resident of Piscataway.

Theresa was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who exuded passion and warmth in all that she did.

A master seamstress who enjoyed cooking and shopping on QVC, Theresa worked the nightshift for NJ Bell as a Chief Operator in New Brunswick for 25 years and was also a sewing teacher for 50 years for the Middlesex County Board of Education.

Additionally, she was a lifelong and faithful communicant of St. Frances Cabrini RC Church Piscataway.

Predeceased by her daughter Lois Wiggett who died in 2015 and siblings, Joseph, Michael and George Lapczynsky, Theresa is survived by her beloved husband, John of 65 years; granddaughter, Michelle Wiggett and her fiancé James Harvell of Manchester, NH and siblings, Anthony, Chester, DaVina, Robert and William Lapczynsky.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3-6pm in the Middlesex Funeral Home 528 Bound Brook Rd. Middlesex, NJ 08846

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, Piscataway, NJ.

Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.

In Lieu of Flowers please consider making donations to further benefit St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, 208 Bound Brook Ave. Piscataway, NJ 08854.

For additional information please visit www.middlesexfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
