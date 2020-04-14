|
Therese O'Connor
South Amboy - Therese O'Connor, 65, of South Amboy died on Monday April 13, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in South Amboy she lived all her life in the Morgan section of Sayreville. Before retiring she was employed by St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick as a purchasing agent. She was a member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. Therese was a patient and responsible human being; she was devoted to her handicapped sister Mary Ann with whom she lived.
Daughter of the late Edward J. and Rita Hellmuth O'Connor she is also predeceased by her brother Jonathan O'Connor in 2017. She is survived by her brothers Christopher, Mark, David and Michael and his wife Catherine and their children Ian and Erin; her sisters Mary Ann, Dolores Gatyas and her husband Joseph and Jacqueline Hagood and her husband Gary and her sister-in-law Audrey O'Connor and her sons Jacob and Nicholas.
Interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy was private. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date at St. Mary's Church. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, 1011 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020