|
|
In Loving Memory
Thomas A. Carter, Jr.
03/01/1925 - 07/08/2006
13th Anniversary
The Broken Chain
Little did we know that day, that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone. For parts of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again
Sorrowfully Submitted,
Wife, DeLois; Daughter, Donna C. Mial; (Donald) Son, Stevens J. Carter, Sr.;(Carol) Grandchildren
and Great GrandChildren
Published in Courier News on July 8, 2019