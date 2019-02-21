|
|
Thomas A. Franken, Sr.
Old Bridge - Thomas A. Franken, Sr., of Old Bridge, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Raritan Bay Hospital in Old Bridge. He was 92. Born in Queens, he lived in Brooklyn before moving to Old Bridge 58 years ago.
Working in NYC for Armed Forces Radio, WHN, and finally retiring from WFAN in 1991. With Armed Forces Radio, he travelled with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
He was an Eucharist minister for St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church in Old Bridge, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and treasurer for the Holy Name Society.
Tom was an avid Mets and Giants fan.
He's predeceased by his 1st wife Lorraine (Vetter) Franken (d. 1990) and his brother William Franken.
Surviving is his wife Catherine Desmond Franken; his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Joan Franken of Brick; his daughters and son-in-laws: Barbara and George Rasch of Old Bridge, Carolyn and Kevin Gunther of Helmetta, and Christine and Ronald DeVito of Silver Spring, MD; his 5 step-children including Brian Desmond of Old Bridge; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Friends and relatives may call on Friday, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, 9:00 am, at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, Rt. 18 South & St. Thomas Plaza, Old Bridge. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of Epiphany, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 615 Thiele Rd., Brick, NJ 08724. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019