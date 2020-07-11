Thomas Belz

Dear Karen and Leigh,

We live at 131 Grove Avenue diagonally across Linden Avenue from your Dad's house. We were so sorry to hear of his passing. We would see him sitting on his front stoop and enjoyed stopping by to chat with him when we were out walking the dog. He was like the Mayor of Grove Avenue - a lot of people enjoyed stopping to talk with him in the afternoon. He will be greatly missed.

Maria and Glen Salisbury

Neighbor