Thomas Belz
Woodbridge - Thomas G. Belz, 70, of Woodbridge died peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Tom was born in Elizabeth and resided in Colonia, before permanently moving to Woodbridge in 1978. He was proud of his town and its rich history, and was always excited to welcome new additions to the neighborhood.
He was a lifetime educator with the Woodbridge Township Board of Education. At Woodbridge High School he was an English Teacher and a Vice Principal; at John F. Kennedy High School he was a Gifted & Talented Teacher as well as a Vice Principal; at Fords Middle School he was a Guidance Counselor and, at Woodbridge Middle School, where he ended his career in 2004, he was a Vice Principal.
Tom was a member of the First Unitarian Society of Plainfield and supported the Woodbridge Historical Society.
He was predeceased by his wife and best friend Lois (nee Brill), his parents John J. and Margaret (nee Eurice) Belz, brother John J. Belz and sister-in-law Susan Belz.
Surviving are his two daughters Leigh Belz Ray and her husband Kevin of Brooklyn, NY, and Karen Elizabeth Park and her husband Greg of Annapolis, MD; two granddaughters Riley Belle Ray and Charlotte Eloise Park; a brother James Belz and his wife Elaine of South Plainfield; four nephews and two nieces.
He is also survived by his beloved Grove Avenue family of neighbors, who meant the world to him.
He will be privately interred at Hazel Wood Cemetery in Clark.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home of Iselin. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com
.
Memorials can be dedicated to one of the organizations Tom supported: the St. James Food Pantry, the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), Biden for President, National Public Radio (NPR) or Doctors Without Borders
.