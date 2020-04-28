|
|
Thomas Bernard Schrum
Thomas Bernard Schrum, age 58, passed on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born to Bernard and Jean Schrum, life long residents of New Brunswick NJ. Tommy married his wife Mary Ann and together they raised two daughters Jenny and Michelle in the community he was so proud to belong to.
Tommy was a husband; father, brother, uncle and friend. He will always be remembered for his endless affection and devotion to family. The love and commitment with which he was raised provided him with the innate foundation to continue the traditions that he held so dear with Mary Ann, Jenny and Michelle.
His family and friends will always remember the many happy memories they shared with him on the beaches of the Jersey Shore, the mountains of Vermont and everywhere in between.
He is predeceased by his parents Bernie and Jean and his sister Elizabeth. In addition to his wife and children, he will be missed by his siblings Billy, Bernie, (Patty), Patricia, Joseph (Susan), brother in law, Phil and the many nieces and nephews he loved so dearly.
We are so sad that he is gone but are so proud to carry on the legacy he worked so hard to create. He is missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please remember Tommy by donating to Jersey 4 Jersey, The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, PO Box 338, Morristown, NJ 07963.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020