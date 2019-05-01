|
Thomas Bonis
Morgan - Thomas R. Bonis, Sr., 94, of the Morgan section of Sayreville died on Sunday April 28, 2019 at home. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy. Before retiring he was employed by Jersey Central Power & Light, South Amboy. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy he was also a member of the Holy Name Society and a lifetime gold member of American Legion Post 211, Sayreville.
Son of the late John J. and Theresa Kenny Bonis he is also predeceased by his wife of 51 years E. Margaret "Peggy" Bryant Bonis in 1999; his brothers John, James, Francis and Edward and his sisters Marie, Elizabeth, Theresa and Kathrine. He is survived by his sons Thomas R. Bonis, Jr. and his wife Carol of Colorado, James B. Bonis and his wife Siobhan of Pennsylvania and Richard P. Bonis of Morgan; his daughters Margaret Rock and her husband Patrick of South Amboy and Barbara Fulham and her husband Michael of South Amboy; his grandchildren Patrick and his wife Rebecca, Kelly and her husband Chris, Crystal and her husband Eric, Jeffrey and his wife Victoria, Pamela and her husband Ken, Christopher and his wife Lori, Justin, Edward and his girlfriend Amanda, Jennifer and Ryan and his great-grandchildren Kenneth, Kira, Emily, Weston, Kory, Zoey, Jaxson, Riley, Lily, Jaycee, McCartney, McKenzie and Magdlelyne.
Funeral services will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at 10:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019