Thomas C. Brown

Thomas C. Brown Obituary
Thomas C. Brown

Somerville - Thomas C. Brown aka. "Snooks" transitioned this life September 19, 2019 in Somerville, New Jersey. Born in Plainfield he was a resident of Somerville for 47 years. Mr. Brown was employed as an assembler for Mack Trucking Company in Bridgewater and a member of the UAW. He was also a carpenter specializing in remodeling. "Snooks" was an avid drag racer!!

Predeceased by his daughter Stephanie Hobbs, he is survived by his wife Lois Brown, sons Mark Hobbs(Dawn), martin Hobbs(Deidra), Parrish Brown(Elaine), Eugene Hobbs(Ceres), daughter Sonja Brown, 9 grand children, 2 great grandchildren, brothers William and Maurice Brown, sisters Jean Culp and Carolyn Williams and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday 11:00 AM at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Plainfield, Visitation will be held Friday 9-11 AM at the church. Arrangements by Judkins. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 26, 2019
