Thomas C. Campbell
Princeton - Thomas C. Campbell, age 40, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care Facility in Princeton, NJ. Born and raised in North Brunswick, Tommy was a familiar face at the St. Augustine's of Canterbury Parish in Kendall Park and a graduate of Lakeview School at the Cerebral Palsy Treatment Center in Edison. There, he charmed students and staff alike, enjoying his time in the classroom, as well as at the annual prom. Tommy was a student at the Holy Cross Learning Center in Trenton and a camper with both Elks Camp Moore and Camp Jaycee in the Poconos. He continued to spread smiles in the Adult Services Program at the Douglass Developmental Disabilities Center at Rutgers University.
Tommy enjoyed looking through family photos and magazines, singing Irish songs, watching The Golden Girls and Judge Judy and visiting Cape May. He loved making new friends and spreading joy wherever he went, and will be missed by many.
He is predeceased by his father, Tom, and survived by his mother, Sherry Campbell, his sister, Karen Vitale and her husband, Ron, his nephew and niece Gavin and Rebecca, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, March 7, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Rd, North Brunswick, NJ 08902. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 AM at St. Augustine's of Canterbury Church at 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park, NJ 08824. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park at 840 Cranbury South River Rd, South Brunswick Township, NJ 08831.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to by visiting or calling (800) 805-5856
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019