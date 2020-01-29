|
|
Thomas C. Deddy
Hillsborough - Thomas C. Deddy 96 of Hillsborough New Jersey formerly of Middlesex, N.J. died on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 in the Bridgeway Care Center. He was the widower of Adele S. (Pula) Deddy who died in 2014.
Thomas was born in Freeland, Pa. the son of John and Mary (Ondek) Deddy. Tom was a lifelong resident of Middlesex, New Jersey and he was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church of Middlesex where he served as an usher for many years.
He was employed as a truck driver for the Union Carbide Company of Bound Brook, N.J. for 35 years retiring in 1986. He was a WWII Army veteran having served in the European Theatre of Operations for 38 months. Tom is survived by two daughters: Theresa Eganey and her husband Michael of East Amwell, N.J. and Donna Flesher and her husband Mark of Flemington, N.J. and 3 sons: Lawrence Deddy of Coral Gables, Fl., Joseph Deddy of Sergeantsville, N.J. and John Deddy and his wife Nancy of Miami, Fl., 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 10am on Monday February 3, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church, 650 Harris Ave. Middlesex, N.J. Fr. David Skoblow will serve as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery Piscataway, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may remember Tom by doing an act of kindness for someone else, as he would have done.
The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St. Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020