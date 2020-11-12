Thomas "Tonto" Chrzan
Sayreville - Thomas "Tonto" Chrzan, age 68 of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center in Plainsboro. Thomas was born in New Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. He graduated from Sayreville War Memorial High School. He ran his own business as a home renovation contractor.
He is predeceased by his parents John "Star" Chrzan and Etta Wykcoff Chrzan. Surviving is his sister Karen Chrzan Pijanowski and his brother in law, James Pijanowski of Saint Paul, Mn..
Services were handled privately under the supervision of the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville NJ 08872. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskimemorialhome.com