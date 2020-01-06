|
|
Thomas Clarence "Cakie" Christensen
Helmetta - Thomas Clarence "Cakie" Christensen, age 89, of Helmetta formerly of Woodbridge & North Brunswick. Tom passed away on January 1, 2020, at his home in Helmetta surrounded by family. He was born March 26, 1930, at Perth Amboy General Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Pester and Chris Thompson Christensen, and his brother, Daniel, of Fords. Tom is survived by his high school sweetheart, Janet-Lee Nelson, his wife of 68 years; his son, Erik and his wife, Debbie, of Myrtle Beach; his daughter, Debbie Lee Biri and her husband, Scott, of South Brunswick; his son, Karl and his wife, Shirl, of Milltown; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, and his sisters, Lydia Yates of Delaware and Bertha Peery of Middlesex.
After graduating from Woodbridge High School in 1949 he took a job at Sears Roebuck & Co., in Perth Amboy, later transferring to the New Brunswick Store specializing in HVAC in the Home Improvement Department. After retiring from Sears with forty-four years of service, he started his own HVAC business, Atlantic Heating and Cooling, with a co-owner.
Tom joined the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1947 and was called to active duty for the Korean War in 1952 serving aboard the LST 525.
He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in East Brunswick. He previously was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church in Woodbridge. He was an avid Giants fan.
The funeral will be private at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020