|
|
Thomas Daly
Our beloved father and husband Thomas Daly was taken unexpectedly from us on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Affectionately known as Tom or Tommy, he was born in New York City on August 29, 1945. The son of Edwin L Daly, Tom was raised and nurtured in Plainfield, NJ. He was a loving husband to his wife, Deborah Daly of Renton, WA; father to Lateef Martin Daly, of London, UK and Andrea Daly of Elmira, OR; grandfather to Asam Mahina. Tom graduated from Plainfield High School and attended Virginia Union University, Richmond VA and University of Hawaii on Oahu.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Mamma Lou, father Ed, brother Mark Daly, birth mother Elizabeth Scott Asbury, uncles, Tom and Theodore Daly and aunt Marion Daly Dungee, her husband Fred and their son Freddie.
He leaves to celebrate his life: his wife Debbie; children Lateef and Andrea; grandson Asam; stepmother, Mary Louise Daly of Martha¹s Vineyard; brothers, Colin Daly (Gloria) of Somerset, N.J. and Glenn Daly (Michelle) of Green Lane, PA; sister Meryl Daly-Parker (Anthony) of East Norton, PA; devoted cousin Marcia Dungee Manning (Anthony) of Richmond, VA and their family; cousin Francis Daly and his family of Martha¹s Vineyard; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019