Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodbridge United Methodist Church.
Thomas Dyson

Keasby - Thomas Dyson, 83, of Keasby, passed away on February 10, 2019, at Raritan Bay Medical Center. He was born in Stroudsburg, PA on February 13, 1935. Thomas was a retired Security Officer for Prudential Insurance in Iselin. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Fords VFW Post 6090. Thomas was a member of the Woodbridge United Methodist Church where he volunteered as a greeter and usher. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Majestic Seniors.

Thomas was predeceased by his son, Thomas Dyson, in 2019; two brothers, George and Richard Dyson, and a sister, Tooty Dyson.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, JoAnn Dyson, of Keasby; daughter Cherylan Metzar, of Stroudsburg; son, John Dyson and his wife, Sue, of VA; seven grandchildren: Bradley, Michael, William, Sally, Tony, Joey and Ryan; great-granddaughter, Lily May; daughter-in-law, Ann Dyson, of PA; sister-inlaw, Catherine Ravino and her husband, Owen; and a nephew, Allan.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Thursday 3-7 pm. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM funeral service at the Woodbridge United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
