Thomas Dyson
Keasby - Thomas Dyson, 83, of Keasby, passed away on February 10, 2019, at Raritan Bay Medical Center. He was born in Stroudsburg, PA on February 13, 1935. Thomas was a retired Security Officer for Prudential Insurance in Iselin. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Fords VFW Post 6090. Thomas was a member of the Woodbridge United Methodist Church where he volunteered as a greeter and usher. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Majestic Seniors.
Thomas was predeceased by his son, Thomas Dyson, in 2019; two brothers, George and Richard Dyson, and a sister, Tooty Dyson.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, JoAnn Dyson, of Keasby; daughter Cherylan Metzar, of Stroudsburg; son, John Dyson and his wife, Sue, of VA; seven grandchildren: Bradley, Michael, William, Sally, Tony, Joey and Ryan; great-granddaughter, Lily May; daughter-in-law, Ann Dyson, of PA; sister-inlaw, Catherine Ravino and her husband, Owen; and a nephew, Allan.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Thursday 3-7 pm. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM funeral service at the Woodbridge United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
