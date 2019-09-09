Services
Thomas E. Bishop Sr.


1931 - 2019
Thomas E. Bishop Sr. Obituary
Thomas E. Bishop, Sr.,

Kutztown, PA - Thomas E. Bishop, Sr., 87, of Kutztown, PA formerly of Old Bridge, NJ, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital (Inpatient Hospice Unit), Allentown. He was the husband of the late Patricia J. (Connolly) Bishop. Born in Passaic, NJ, September 20, 1931, Thomas was the son of the late Archibald and Helen (Weidanz) Bishop. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. Thomas was employed as a Telecommunications Supervisor for the NJ Turnpike for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, PA where he formerly served as lector. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council # 10921, Orefield, PA.

Survivors: Children, Thomas E. Bishop (Barbara) of Arizona, Patricia A. Murphy (Edward) of Kutztown,PA, Kevin F. Bishop (Lori) of Maine, Timothy J. Bishop (Elise) of Florida, Stephen J. Bishop (Donna) of New Jersey, James M. Bishop (Ruth) of Virginia; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, PA. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Tuesday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville, PA. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Angel Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019
