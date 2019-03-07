|
Thomas E. Conly
Martinsville - Thomas E. Conly, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home in Martinsville. He was born in Plainfield and moved to Martinsville in 1981. Mr. Conly served in the United States Marine Corps and did three tours of duty in Viet Nam. He was a refrigeration mechanic for Pastor Refrigeration.
Mr. Conly was instrumental in fund raising for the Plainfield Veterans Memorial.
He was a member of the Somerset County Fish and Game Protective Agency and the J.J. Gardner Detachment of the Marine Corps League. He was a dog lover, liked to go bicycle riding and enjoyed helping his neighbors n but his greatest joy was spending time with his loving wife of 49 years and the rest of his extended family.
Mr. Conly is predeceased by his parents, Paul J Conly, Sr.. and Jean P. Conly, and his brothers, Joseph, Paul Jr., Charles and Mark. He is survived by his wife Doris Lepolt Conly; his sister, Sister Carol Conly, R.S.M.; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Conly, Karolyn Conly and Helen (Fred) Heinen; his nieces and nephews, Tricia Schwartz, Lynn Murphy, Eric Heinen, Michael Conly, Lisa Conly, Jennifer Cox, Travis Love, Stephen Parente and Angela Parente; his grand nieces and nephews, Kaelyn Heinen, Kelly, Katherine, Grace and Tommy Schwartz, Luke and Clare Murphy, John, Charles, Chris and Paul Conly and Henry, Elizabeth, Maxwell and Jack Cox.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 4 to 8 pm at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1890 Washington Valley Rd. Martinsville. Cremation will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Smile Train, 633 Third Ave. 9th Floor, NY,NY 10017 or to the National MS Society, PO Box 4527 NY,NY 10163.
To send condolences please go to www.higginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 7, 2019