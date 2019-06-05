|
Thomas E. Davis
Monroe Township - THOMAS E. DAVIS passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro. He was 94.
Born in Kerrville, TX, he spent his school years in Montana.
Prior to retiring in 1985, he was a Professor of Dentistry with UMDNJ, Newark, where he worked for over 20 years.
Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran and rose to the rank of Colonel in the NJ National Guard.
He was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge.
He was predeceased by his wife, Carmela (Vaticano) Davis in 2019.
Surviving are his daughter, Patricia Van Liew and her husband, John, of East Brunswick; three grandchildren, Stefanie, Carmela, and her husband Mark, and Rachel, and her husband, Edward, and five great grandchildren, Avia, Frank, Rocco, Emma and Jake.
Family and friends can visit on Thursday, June 6, from 3:00-7:00 PM in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Cremation will be private. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to The Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or at www.smiletrain.org/donate or any charity that benefits US Veterans.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019