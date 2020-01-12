|
Thomas E. Niemczyk
South Plainfield - Thomas E. Niemczyk, 91, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born in South Plainfield, NJ, Thomas was the son of Ignatius and Victoria Niemczyk, he was predeceased by his wife Doris of 48 years in 1998; and will be forever missed by his daughters, Cynthia Niemczyk - Hodges and husband Wayne of Brimfield, MA, Catherine Spagnuolo and husband Steve of Fanwood, NJ and Debra Sullivan and husband Neil of Asbury, NJ; grandchildren, Steve Spagnuolo of Fanwood, NJ, Kevin Sullivan of Asbury, NJ, Erin Sullivan and her husband Darren Robyler of Boston, MA; brother, Walter Niemczyk of South Plainfield, NJ and niece Judy Balaban of Ringos, NJ.
A lifelong resident of South Plainfield, as a youth he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother. As a teenager, "Tommy" was a star softball pitcher for the Niemczyk Family softball team and later, for the First Presbyterian Church of Iselin softball team. Most recently, he will be remembered by both "winners and losers" of his annual NFL football pool. Directly out of high school, Tom worked for PSE&G, retiring after 49 dedicated years, his last position being that of the Plainfield District Manager. A lifetime member of the South Plainfield Polish National Home, he was currently serving as Treasurer.
Tom has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Iselin since 1950, both leading and serving on many church committees. His lighthearted personality made him a pleasure to talk to and just-plain fun to be around. Family, friends and neighbors were everything to Tom. Always reaching out to help others in any way he could, he will be lovingly remembered for the way in which he selflessly gave of himself to others.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Iselin, 1295 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin, NJ 08830 at 10AM.
Family and friends may gather in McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 on Tuesday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM.
The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Operation Homefront or the Gary Sinise Foundation, both honoring and serving the needs of our military families or to a .
To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020