Thomas Edward Addy Jr
Addy, Thomas Edward, Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep into the hands of God at the Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge, NJ on August 29, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Thomas lived in Highland Park and New Brunswick during his life. Mr. Addy served in the United States Air Force attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Addy graduated from Rutgers University and Harvard Law School. He was a well-respected attorney in Middlesex County and had a practice in Perth Amboy.
Thomas is survived by his brothers: William Addy and Richard Addy of Highland Park. and a sister, Mary Addy of Harrisonburg, VA. He is also survived by his nephews: Carl Rupp and Kurt Rupp, a niece, Kristen Deckert and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas E. and Mary (nee Coombe) Addy and recently by his beloved wife, Gytha (nee Rupp) Addy.
A memorial service is planned for a time when family members can safely gather to commemorate the lives of Gytha and Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Reformed Church Home, 1990 Route 18 North, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 www.reformedchurchhome.com
or a charity of your choice
in Thomas' name.
Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Ave, Highland Park, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.