Thomas Edward Wazny
Thomas Edward Wazny

Thomas Edward Wazny passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020. He was born on 3/3/1948 in New York City and grew up in Elizabeth and has most recently lived in Somerville. He worked many years in the banking industry and the movie theatre. He was a member of the bee sharps square dance group and the folk project and enjoyed dancing irish folk, contra, and squares. He is survived by his brother John (Eva), niece Suzanne and her daughters Lizzie and Jessie, nephew Michael (Michelle), and many friends. Graveside services for Thomas will be Monday Oct 19 at 11 am in Nesquehoning Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adult Day Center 872 East Main St Bridgewater NJ 08807.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
