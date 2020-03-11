|
Thomas Ellison
Thomas Jude Ellison, 60 died March 7, 2020 with family by his side after a valiant battle with cancer.
Thomas is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-law Peter & Kristina and Simon; and sister and niece Barbara and Vicky Zblewski of Las Vegas, NV. He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel & Loretta Ellison; and his brother-in-law John A. Zblewski.
A graduate of Edison High School, Thomas worked at La Bonbonniere Bake Shoppes, and the A&P Distribution Center in Edison for over 25 years. He was most passionate about his work at the Middlesex County Food Organization & Outreach Distribution Services (MCFOODS) where he served the community for over 10 years.
Thomas had a vast music collection and enjoyed cycling. He loved to cook for family and friends and will always be remembered for his oversized Christmas cookies.
Services will be private. Donations can be made to Feeding Middlesex County (feedingmiddlesexcounty.org/donate) or to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (p2p.onecause.com/ecan/donate).
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020