Thomas F. Lovett
Thomas F. Lovett

Monroe Township - Thomas F. Lovett, 54, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at his residence in Monroe Twp. Tom was born in Jersey City and raised in Old Bridge. He lived in Jackson before settling in Monroe Twp. 10 years ago. Tom was employed as a supervisor for Middlesex County for 33 years. Tom loved old cars and NASCAR. Most of all he loved spending time with his children who were his whole world.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas F. Lovett (1997).

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Mullan and her husband Anthony of Old Bridge, his children, Thomas Lovett and Noel Lovett of Monroe Twp., his girlfriend Nelli Arcaro of Monroe Twp., his sister Catherine Spruill and her husband Leonard of Old Bridge and two brothers, Michael Lovett of Neshanic Station and Timothy Lovett and his wife Gail of Brooklyn. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 2-4pm & 7-9pm on Monday August 10, 2020 and 8:30-9:30am on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com. Funeral services will begin at 9:45am on Tuesday from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:30am at St. Ambrose RC Church - 83 Throckmorton Lane, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 followed by interment in Holy Cross Burial Park - South Brunswick.

For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association - www.heart.org.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
