Thomas F. Tierney
Spotswood - Thomas F. Tierney, 64, of Spotswood passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Born in New Brunswick, Tom was raised in Edison until he settled in Spotswood in 1991. He was a truck driver for the T. Reagan Trucking Co. of South River for more than 20 years. He enjoyed tinkering with old cars and hot rods, drag racing in the brackets at Englishtown Raceway and watching NASCAR races.
Predeceased by his parents, James and Mary, his siblings, Barbara and Jerry Tierney and Patricia Reddington, he is survived by his long time companion of 42 years, Patricia Tierney, whom he married five years ago; his son, Thomas, Jr., and; his siblings, James, Jr. and Maryjane Tierney.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, services were private under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020