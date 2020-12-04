Thomas G. Lynch
Middlesex - Thomas G. Lynch, 71 died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Middlesex with his family at his side. He was born in Summit, NJ to Francis (Clem) G. Lynch and Ann Horvath Lynch. Thomas lived in Milburn, NJ until he was three. Thomas and his parents moved to Middlesex, NJ where he resided for 68 years.
Thomas worked for 40 years for the Public Works Department of Middlesex, retiring in 2011. His 40 years were split between the Sanitation and Sewer Departments.
Thomas was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex and a Life Member of the Middlesex Rescue Squad.
Thomas was a graduate of Middlesex High School and served his country in the U. S. Air Force. After retirement he was active with the Department of Aging in Middlesex. He delivered "Meals on Wheels", drove the Senior Bus, and became an advocate for "his seniors".
Thomas was a Yankee fan and in his down time enjoyed a good Yankee game. He was an avid fan of dirt track racing. His favorite were the sprint cars. He followed the World of Outlaws and the Pennsylvania Posse.
Thomas was a family man and a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is predeceased by his father, Francis G. (Clem) Lynch, his mother, Ann Lynch, his brothers Francis G. Lynch, Jr. (Jerry), Jeffrey Lynch, and his sister Maureen Lynch.
Thomas is survived by his wife Judith (Judy) L. Lowe Lynch, 2 daughters Felicia and Megan Lynch, his son Shane & grandson Liam Lynch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Middlesex, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. Thomas's cremated remains will be buried at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway in the near future. Visitation is at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen, NJ on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 2 - 4 P.M. and 7 - 9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made in Thomas's Memory to: The Wounded Warriors Project.org
OR Wreaths Across America .org