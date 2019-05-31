|
Thomas Gilrane
Carteret - Thomas Gilrane, 90, of Carteret, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in the Parish of Ballinaglera, County Leitrim, Ireland, on January 28, 1929, he emigrated to the U.S. in 1946 and became a citizen on January 21, 1954. His life was the epitome of the American Dream. Tom was liked and enjoyed by everyone he met and adored by his family.
He married Lorraine McCauley in 1953. They started their life together in Jersey City and then moved to Carteret where they spend most of their married lives. They raised four children: Tommy, Maryellen, Lorrie, and Patrick.
He joined the US Army in 1951 and was Honorably Discharged in 1957. After working for 25 years at the Finest Foods in South Kearny, he worked for many years at AT&T in Piscataway as an Operating Engineer for IUEO Local 68 retiring in 1984. He was a dignified man who worked hard all his life and as a devout Catholic rarely missed mass. He was a faithful congregant of Holy Family Church. Thomas gave generously of his time as a decorated volunteer member of the Carteret First Aid Squad and even delivered a few babies on route to the hospital. He was also a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and the Irish American club. Tom and Lorraine also spent many years at their home in the "Irish" Catskill Mountains, a place they first visited on their honeymoon and where all their children and grandchildren spent many happy days
In 2007, he wrote and published Just The Way It Was, a book that recalled his life growing up in rural Ireland during the Depression and his emigration to the US. He followed that with another book, Rambling With Tom in 2016 recalling memories, stories, songs, and poems from his childhood in Ireland.
He was the proud grandfather of Nikki, Patrick, Katie, Erin, Noelle, Kelsey, and Thomas, and great-grandfather to Mya. He is survived by his son Thomas and his wife Gail of Point Pleasant, NJ; his daughter Maryellen of Carteret; his daughter Lorrie and her husband Wayne of Stewartsville, NJ; and his son Patrick and his wife Susan of Dennisville, NJ; as well as his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine, in 2008.
Viewing services will be on Monday, June 3 from 4-8pm at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave., Carteret. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 10am at Divine Mercy Parish- Holy Family Church, followed by burial at St. Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ. Knights of Columbus Cary Council 1280 and the Columbiettes will hold their ritual at 7:15pm on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Divine Mercy Parish, Carteret, NJ would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 31, 2019