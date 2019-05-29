|
|
Thomas Heaton
Edison - Thomas Heaton 76, of Edison entered into eternal rest, May 27, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Plainfield and was a lifelong resident of Edison and Metuchen.
Tom was a Field Service Representative and Specialist with Procedyne Corp. in New Brunswick for 45 years before retiring in 2014.
He proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Viet Nam War and was a member of the Clara Barton American Legion Post #324 in Edison and the 40-8 Military organization at the Post.
He was a passionate Billiards Player who competed in many APA Leagues, and enjoyed working with Stained Glass and doing woodworking. Tom was also an avid traveler with stories from all 50 states and many countries around the world.
Thomas is predeceased by his daughter Suzanne Wales in 2013 and his sister Audrey Gilkison. He is survived by his son James Heaton and his girlfriend Amanda Laskoskie, his former wife Johanna Heaton of Edison, grandchildren Nicholas, Thomas, and Michael Wales, son-in-law Edward Wales of Edison, cousins James "Bert" Heaton and Linda Gaines nephew Straley, and his beloved dog Smokey.
Visitation is Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the
or a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 29, 2019