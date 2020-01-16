Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Hoffman Obituary
Thomas Hoffman

Parlin - Thomas Hoffman, age 65 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 16, 2020 at Whispering Knoll Assisted Living in Edison. Born in Jersey City he had resided in Parlin for the past 22 years. Before his retirement he was employed as a custodian by the Sayreville Board of Education for 10 years. Thomas was an avid Mets fan and loved spending his time with family.

He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Theresa and his dear wife Elizabeth in 2009. Surviving are his loving children and their spouses Brian and Jennifer Hoffman of Mt. Arlington and Teresa and Robert Banks of S. Plainfield, his grandchildren Kaylee, Avery, Sarah and Emily, his sister Janet Rivera and her husband Milton of NY, his aunt Dottie Mangieri of Jersey City, his niece Sabrina and his nephew Wayne.

Funeral services will be held Monday 12pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with burial to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 10am to 12pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at .

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -