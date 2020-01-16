|
|
Thomas Hoffman
Parlin - Thomas Hoffman, age 65 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 16, 2020 at Whispering Knoll Assisted Living in Edison. Born in Jersey City he had resided in Parlin for the past 22 years. Before his retirement he was employed as a custodian by the Sayreville Board of Education for 10 years. Thomas was an avid Mets fan and loved spending his time with family.
He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Theresa and his dear wife Elizabeth in 2009. Surviving are his loving children and their spouses Brian and Jennifer Hoffman of Mt. Arlington and Teresa and Robert Banks of S. Plainfield, his grandchildren Kaylee, Avery, Sarah and Emily, his sister Janet Rivera and her husband Milton of NY, his aunt Dottie Mangieri of Jersey City, his niece Sabrina and his nephew Wayne.
Funeral services will be held Monday 12pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with burial to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 10am to 12pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at .
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020