Thomas I. Fetterman
Middlesex - Thomas I. Fetterman of Middlesex, NJ passed away on April 26, 2020 in Somerville, NJ. He was 82 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen; sister, Patricia Quick of Virginia; brothers, Carl and his wife, Cindy of Red Bank, NJ and Daniel and his wife, Ethel of South Bound Brook.
Thomas is also survived by three step-children, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thomas graduated from Bound Brook high School and served in the US Army.
He was also a member of the Middlesex Elks, Lodge 1488 and an avid astronomer.
Private services were held by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ
Published in Courier News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020