Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fetterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas I. Fetterman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas I. Fetterman Obituary
Thomas I. Fetterman

Middlesex - Thomas I. Fetterman of Middlesex, NJ passed away on April 26, 2020 in Somerville, NJ. He was 82 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen; sister, Patricia Quick of Virginia; brothers, Carl and his wife, Cindy of Red Bank, NJ and Daniel and his wife, Ethel of South Bound Brook.

Thomas is also survived by three step-children, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thomas graduated from Bound Brook high School and served in the US Army.

He was also a member of the Middlesex Elks, Lodge 1488 and an avid astronomer.

Private services were held by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ
Published in Courier News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -