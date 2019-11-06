|
Perth Amboy - Thomas J. Bobrowski, 73, formerly of Perth Amboy, NJ, peacefully passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Enfield, CT surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Stanley and Eleanor (Grysewicz) Bobrowski, he was born in Brooklyn, NY December 6, 1945 and grew up in Teaneck, NJ. He enjoyed a successful career as a Systems Analyst for Henry Heidi Candy Co. and later at Metlife. Thomas was an avid sports fan. He also enjoyed collecting and sharing trivia, and relating all things in life to his favorite TV show, The Big Bang Theory. Thomas is survived by: his five children, Melissa and her husband Jeffrey Hoffmann of NJ, Mary and her husband Robert Silverio of NJ, Marie and her husband Andrew Bernath of NJ, Lola and her wife Natalie Schmee of NH, and Miranda Bobrowski of PA; his beloved sisters, Virginia Bobrowski of MA, Marcia Babcock of NY, and Karen and her husband Sandy Doig of CT; his brothers Richard Bobrowski and David Bobrowski both of CO; his beloved grandchildren, Dean, Max, Sam, Noah, Evan, Kylie, and Keith; along with his nieces and nephew and their families. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Most Holy Rosary Church located at 625 Florida Grove Rd. in Hopelawn, NJ 08861 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30am. There will be no visitation. Cremation was handled by Leete-Stevens Family Funeral Homes & Crematory of Enfield, CT. The family would especially like to thank Vitas Hospice Services for their loving care given to Thomas in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas's memory may be made to Vitas.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019