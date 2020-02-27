|
Thomas J. Boccippio
Hopelawn - Thomas J. Boccippio 92, of Hopelawn, entered into eternal rest February 25, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. He was born in Ensley, AL, and has resided in Hopelawn for the past 60 years.
Thomas was an Automobile Sales Manager for 30 years before retiring in 1990.
He was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish at Holy Rosary Church where he served as an usher and past president of the senior's club and member of the Holy Spirit seniors. He enjoyed his frequent trips to Atlantic City and watched Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and the Price is Right every day.
Thomas is predeceased by his siblings Salvatricia Gianni, Josephine Randazzo, Rose Shegas, Frank and Angelo Boccippio. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Betty" Facciolo Boccippio his children Joseph Thomas Boccippio and his wife Marilyn of Hillsborough, and Diane Hendricks and her husband Michael of Hopelawn and granddaughters Ashley, Kelly, and Mia.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 9:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at Holy Rosary Church. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020