1/
Thomas J. Costello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Costello

Parlin - Thomas J. Costello, 77, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Tom was born in Queens, NY, the son of Hugh and Frances. He graduated from Sayreville War Memorial High School and Middlesex County Community College. Tom taught welding at the Woodbridge Vocational/Technical School. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and marksman and was also a member of the South River Pistol Club. Tom was involved in cross country motorcycle racing in younger years, and enjoyed the freedom one has from being on two wheels.

He is predeceased by his siblings include William Costello, Eleanor Grasso, John Costello, and Harry Costello. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom is survived by his brother Frank Costello, sisters Mary Alacs, Roseanna Costello, her partner Melinda Rispoli, Kathy Costello, Sindy Costello, Cecelia Yesuvida and Juanita Costello, her husband Michael Maresca.

A memorial remembrance will be held at a later date celebrating Tom's life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved