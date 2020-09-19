Thomas J. Costello



Parlin - Thomas J. Costello, 77, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.



Tom was born in Queens, NY, the son of Hugh and Frances. He graduated from Sayreville War Memorial High School and Middlesex County Community College. Tom taught welding at the Woodbridge Vocational/Technical School. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and marksman and was also a member of the South River Pistol Club. Tom was involved in cross country motorcycle racing in younger years, and enjoyed the freedom one has from being on two wheels.



He is predeceased by his siblings include William Costello, Eleanor Grasso, John Costello, and Harry Costello. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom is survived by his brother Frank Costello, sisters Mary Alacs, Roseanna Costello, her partner Melinda Rispoli, Kathy Costello, Sindy Costello, Cecelia Yesuvida and Juanita Costello, her husband Michael Maresca.



A memorial remembrance will be held at a later date celebrating Tom's life.









