Thomas J. Dillon
Spotswood - Thomas Joseph Dillon, 47, of Spotswood, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was a lifetime resident of Staten Island, New York until moving to Spotswood with his wife Jamie. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid NY Jets fan and he enjoyed going to car shows to show off his 2008 Superbee. He worked for the New York City Police Department from 1995 until he retired in 2015. Tom loved his job and his family in blue. After his retirement, he owned and operated Autocomplete, Inc., a mobile auto detailing business.
Thomas is survived by his wife Jamie Buchan-Dillon of Spotswood; his parents John and Dolores Dillon of Staten Island, NY; his siblings John Dillon and his wife Concetta of Connecticut and Rosemarie Logan and her husband Andrew of Warren; his brother-in-law William Buchan and his wife Lisa of Helmetta and his other parents William and Roseann Buchan of Helmetta. He had many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that he loved so much.
Private funeral services were entrusted to Spotswood Funeral Home. Due to the current pandemic, the family will have a celebration of Tom's life at a later date.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswwodfh.com
