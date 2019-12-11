|
|
Thomas J. Fallon, Jr.
Brooklyn - Thomas J. Fallon, Jr., 95, of Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Born in NYC, he resided in Brooklyn for most of his life. He graduated from Seward Park High School, Manhattan. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. He served in the Army during WWII, in North Africa and Italy. Thomas worked for the Veterans Administration in Brooklyn.
He is predeceased by his brother, John Fallon, and sister, Anne Marrone.
Surviving is his brother, Joseph Fallon of Edison and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9:45 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen(costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will be in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Visitation is Sunday 2-5 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019