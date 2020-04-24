|
Thomas J. Joswick, Sr.
Perth Amboy - Thomas J. Joswick Sr., 91 of Perth Amboy passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center Edison.
A lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, Thomas was born August 6, 1928 to Ludwig and Pearl Joswick, owner and proprietors of Ludwig's Pharmacy. the youngest of two sons, Thomas became a pharmacist after returning from the Korean War and worked alongside his father and older brother, Ludwig John Joswick.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, brother and his wife Claire Marie Joswick. He is survived by his children, Ludwig P. Joswick, Thomas J. Joswick, Jr., Harry E. Joswick along with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020