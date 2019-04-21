Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas J. Lane

Carteret - Thomas J. Lane, 85 of Carteret passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.

Born in Elizabeth, Thomas was a longtime resident of Carteret where he owned and operated the world famous Tommy's Hot Dogs since 1962. He was a hall of fame bowler, winning the 1981 Master's Bowling Award and ran the Carteret Boys Club tournament. Thomas enjoyed time spent at the Jersey Shore as well as watching horse races, boxing and sponsoring many Golden Glove events.

Surviving are his wife, Audrey Lane; two sons, Tommy and his wife Laurie, James and his wife Cathy; two step granddaughters, Lorene and Joan Carbone; nine step great grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Plesia, Loretta Schmanko, Kathy Gallager as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 11am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Friends and family are welcome to the funeral home beginning at 10am. Cremation will be private.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
