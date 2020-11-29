Thomas J. Matyk
Manville, NJ - Thomas J. Matyk, 78, entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the New Jersey Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater, NJ. Born in Greene County, PA, son of the late George and Catherine (nee Kikta) Matyk, he lived most of his life in Manville.
Thomas faithfully served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired after many years of dedicated employment at Ford Motor Company in Edison, NJ as a line foreman. Thomas was a proud fireman with the Manville Fire Department. He also was a former parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville.
Beside his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his beloved wife, Faye (nee Onder) Matyk.
Thomas leaves behind a loving stepdaughter, Georgette Migliore of Whitehouse, NJ and loving stepson, Nicholas Oravecz of Pinellas Park, FL and two dear sisters, Karen Matyk and Catherine Walchinski. He will be deeply missed by four cherished grandchildren, Michael Migliore and wife Jennifer, Steven Migliore and wife Kristina with their children Harrison and Melina Faye, Kelly Ann Oravecz Barnett, and Jamie Oravecz Toner. He will also be deeply missed by niece Deborah (nee Walchinski) Colombaroni, husband Richard, and children Thomasina and Antonina.
At the family's request, Thomas' funeral services were private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas' name to the Manville Fire Department #1, 20 South 3rd Avenue, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family, light a candle, or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com
.