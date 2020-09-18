Rev. Thomas J. TriggsSayreville - Rev. Thomas J. Triggs passed away after a long illness on September 17, 2020. He was born in Perth Amboy NJ to Joseph Sr. and Emily (Hozeny) Triggs. He attended Our Lady of Victories Grammar School in Sayreville and graduated from St Mary's High School in South Amboy in 1965 and was a proud alumnus of Notre Dame University in 1969. He later graduated from St Mary Seminary and University in Catonsville, MD with Master of Divinity Degree in 1975. Father Tom was ordained in 1975 and served at first as a priest in the Trenton Diocese at St Francis Parish in Metuchen. He then followed as associate pastor at St Mary's Cathedral in Trenton, St Anthony of Padua Church, Hightstown, St Mary's Church in New Monmouth. He then became Acting Director of CYO and followed by serving at St Leo the Great Church, Lincroft. He became Diocesan Director of Youth and Adult Ministry, was associate pastor at St Teresa Church in Tuckerton, and then became Pastor at St Charles Borromeo, Cinnaminson and St Mary's Parish Colts Neck. Father Tom retired to his hometown of Sayreville where he resided until recently when he moved to St Joseph Senior Home in Woodbridge.Father Tom loved Notre Dame Football and the NY Yankees. He was an avid golfer and was a world traveler. He loved music, singing and playing guitar. He loved being around young people and sharing his faith with teenagers in his work in CYO, Service to the Suffering and the Alpha Retreat program. He was very interested in Liturgy and Celebrations of Sacraments. He also was a great lover of animals, especially dogs.Surviving are his brother, Joseph Jr and sister in law, Elizabeth Triggs, his niece Maureen Nemshick and husband Richard, his nephew Timothy Triggs and wife Deborah and his great-niece, Sarah Nemshick, all of Sayreville NJ.Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 4pm to 8pm. A funeral mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at Our Lady of Victories R. C. Church in Sayreville with burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin, N.J.In lieu of flowers please donate to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible.Letters of condolence may be found by visiting