Thomas J. Zorn Jr.
New Providence - Thomas J. Zorn Jr. died Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Overlook Hospital, Summit. He was 60 years old.
Mr. Zorn was born in Flushing, New York. He lived in Milltown before moving to New Providence 15 years ago. He was employed as the Controller at Ark Mortgage Company for 25 years before his retirement. He was a 1976 graduate of Saint Joseph's High School, Metuchen, he graduated Rutgers University in 1981, he was a past member of the Milltown Board of Education, he is a member of the Mount Saint Mary Academy Father's Club, Watchung, he is the President of the Salt Brook Condo Association, New Providence and he is a life long Bruce Springsteen fan.
Mr. Zorn is predeceased by his parents Thomas J. Zorn Sr. and Evelyn V. (Woods) Zorn. He is survived by his two daughters - Jessica Zorn of Basking Ridge and Lindsay Zorn of Basking Ridge; two sisters - Sharon Sutton and her husband John of New Brunswick, Diane Soltysiak and her husband Paul of Milltown; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation is on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2:00PM till 6:00PM at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick, NJ. Services will be at 5:30 PM
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019