Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Piscataway, NJ
Thomas Joannou

Thomas Joannou Obituary
Thomas Joannou

Branchburg - Thomas Joannou, 69, of Branchburg, NJ, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3-7pm with Trisagion service at 6pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876. Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am followed by an 11am funeral liturgy at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway, NJ. Entombment will follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, NJ.

A formal obituary reflecting his life will appear on our website branchburgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on June 26, 2019
