Thomas Justin (TJ) Pall
Kendall Park - Thomas Justin (TJ) Pall, formerly of Kendall Park, NJ, age 36, died June 27, 2019 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington from injuries in a traffic accident.
He was cremated in Seattle on July 3rd.
Born at Middlesex General Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ, TJ moved from Kendall Park to Las Vegas in 2006 to venture into self-starting businesses before settling in Seattle in 2014 with aspirations of pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Washington.
TJ graduated from South Brunswick High School in 2001 and Middlesex County College in 2005. He also had an Associate of Applied Science in Electronic Technology degree from North Seattle College. At the time of his death, he was enrolled at North Seattle College completing his pre-engineering degree work.
He was certified in CompTIA Network and Security; SCTE Broadband Premises Technician; Broadband Cable; Aviation Electronics I: Wire Assembly; Aviation Electronics II: Electronics Technician; and Electronics Technology.
He was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in October 2017.
TJ enjoyed jogging in his spare time and participated in several 5K runs in the Seattle area. He also enjoyed sports, history, discussing current events and exploring how things were made and how they worked. He was active in protecting the safety and rights of tenants with the Apartment Managing Partnerships and City Council of Seattle.
Being the caring person he was, TJ was a registered organ donor. His gift of his cornea, heart, kidneys and liver will now give quality of life to five people in need of organ transplants.
TJ is survived by his parents, Eileen Pall of Lawrence Township, NJ and Thomas Pall of Kendall Park, NJ, his sister, Kristin and her husband Kyle Siskey of London, England and many relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeCenter Northwest.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019