The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Thomas Lanieri


1927 - 2020
Thomas Lanieri

Matawan - Thomas Lanieri, 92, of Matawan died on Wednesday April 22, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in Newark he lived in Clark and South Amboy before moving to Matawan. Before retiring in 1988 he was employed by PSE&G, Newark. A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II he was a former member of the BPO Elks Lodge 2116, Woodbridge and Sayreville VFW Post 4699. He was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy.

Son of the late Thomas and Louise Weiss Lanieri he is also predeceased by his wife Carmela DiNardo Lanieri in 2018 and his sisters Connie Arace and Dorothea McDonald. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Karen A. and David Ferrara of Hazlet and his grandchildren Dana and Michael Ferrara.

Interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers the planting of a tree in his memory is appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
