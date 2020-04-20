|
|
Thomas Lenti
Edison - Thomas Lenti, 65, passed away April 14, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Thomas was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Salvatore and Annie Lenti. He was a teacher at Moore Catholic High School.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter Mary; sons Patrick and Kevin; son-in law, Douglas Patalano; and his brothers, Richard and Bobby.
The family would like to extend an extra special thanks to the staff at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Following his wishes, Thomas was privately cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison, has been entrusted with the Funeral Arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020