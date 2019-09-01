|
|
Thomas M. Clark III
New Brunswick - Thomas M Clark III, 70, lifelong resident of New Brunswick died peacefully on August 18, 2019 from heart surgery complications. Receiving a BA from Assumption College, Tom was out-spoken, enthusiatic and true advocate of the New Brunswick community. Tom readily accepted challenges. Some of his successes included 11 years, directing the New Brunswick Octoberfest family-oriented arts festival drawing thousands of visitors to celebrate the city's diverse communities. He was a founding Chairman of Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen and construction manager of its offices, kitchen and cooking school expansion. During his career Tom was Director of City Works in Trenton, Director of Red Bank River Center and Owner of Merrimac, LLC Real Estate Management Company. Tom was predeceased by brother Gerry and parents. He is fondly remembered by his sisters Cathy, Pat, Peg, and their families. He will also be forever remembered by his numerous, cousins, extended family and dear friends. A private family service has been planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to: Homefront, 1880 Princeton Ave, Lawrenceville Township, NJ 08628
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019