Thomas M. Dexter, Sr.
South Amboy - Thomas M. Dexter, Sr. of South Amboy passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center. He was 89 years old.
Born in Perth Amboy; He resided in South Amboy for the past 4 years.
Mr. Dexter was a United States Navy Veteran Serving during the Korean War.
He was employed as a bus driver for New Jersey Transit for 33 years retiring in 1991.
He was predeceased by his parents William and Catherine Rogan Dexter; a sister Anna Dexter; and a brother William Dexter.
Surviving are his children JoAnne VanAllen of South Amboy, Thomas M. Dexter, Jr. of England, and Frederick Dexter of North Carolina; four grandchildren Shawn Dexter, Kyle Dexter, Kathleen Mastromonaco, and Shannon VanAllen; two great-grandchildren Lily Dexter and Madison Mastomonaco.
Funeral will take place Friday, February 8, 2019 10:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.Costello-greiner.com) 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Perth Amboy.
Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019