|
|
Thomas M. McLaughlin
Maynardville, TN - Thomas M. McLaughlin, age 57, currently of Maynardville TN, formerly of Edison NJ, passed away on February 8th 2019 at UT Hospital following an exhausting battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Thomas W, and brother Michael W McLaughlin. Survived by wife Kathie, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer McLaughlin and Josh Lamb, son TJ, mother Elaine, sister and brother-in-law Lori and Gary Yurchak, grandchildren Chris and Michael, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. He will be remembered in the hearts of those that loved him for years to come, as well as in the exceptional craftsmanship present in everything he built. Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville served the family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019