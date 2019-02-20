Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. McLaughlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas M. McLaughlin Obituary
Thomas M. McLaughlin

Maynardville, TN - Thomas M. McLaughlin, age 57, currently of Maynardville TN, formerly of Edison NJ, passed away on February 8th 2019 at UT Hospital following an exhausting battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Thomas W, and brother Michael W McLaughlin. Survived by wife Kathie, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer McLaughlin and Josh Lamb, son TJ, mother Elaine, sister and brother-in-law Lori and Gary Yurchak, grandchildren Chris and Michael, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. He will be remembered in the hearts of those that loved him for years to come, as well as in the exceptional craftsmanship present in everything he built. Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville served the family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.