Thomas McGovern
Old Bridge - Thomas J. McGovern, 73 of Old Bridge went home to be with the Lord on April 22 with his family by his side. He was born and grew up in Bayonne. Thomas was a graduate of Bayonne High School and St. Peter's University with a Bachelor's degree. He started his business career with Arthur Andersen Accounting. Thomas enlisted in the United States Army during Vietnam and served in Korea from 1966-1968. He moved to Old Bridge 44 years ago with his wife and raised their two children in the Township. He started the well known local delicatessen Double D on Route 516. He and his wife Pamela operated Double D for many years serving loyal customers and giving back to the town. He later operated American Speedy Printing in Piscataway and Toms River and most recently a snack service with Crown Snacks.
Thomas was a gentleman, a loyal friend. He and his family have attended Sayrewoods Bible Church for many years and he served in many capacities. Most important to him was his relationship with his Lord and Savior and his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Georgiana (Allen) McGovern. Thomas was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 53 years, Pamela Schwyzer McGovern. He leaves behind his son Sean McGovern and wife Nicole, grandson Patrick of Old Bridge, daughter Erin P. McGovern of Old Bridge, sister Georgene Slootsky and husband Michael of Bayonne, brother Brian McGovern and wife Peggy of Rahway, two sisters in law, Judith Griffin and husband Theodore, Barbara Anderson and husband Keith, brother-in-law Steven Schwyzer and wife Cheryl, and loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Thomas' life on Friday, April 26 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Route 516, Old Bridge . A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10:30 am in Sayrewoods Bible Church, 2290 US 9, Old Bridge. Interment will be private in Fairview Cemetery in Westfield on another date.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019