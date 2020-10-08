Thomas Michael 'Gunny' Dunn
Spotswood - Thomas Michael 'Gunny' Dunn, 67, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home.
Born Wednesday, October 8, 1952, in New York City, he was the son of the late James and May Dunn.
When Thomas was 6 the Dunn family would move to Old Bridge, NJ. Thomas would grow up in Old Bridge, and go on to graduate from Madison High School class of 71. A true patriot, Thomas would join the United States Marine Corps. He would serve honorably in the Corps for 7 years on active duty, and then for an additional 20 years in the Marine Corps Reserves. He was last stationed with the 6th Motor Transport Battalion in Red Bank, and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant. It was during his service that we would marry the love of his life, Annette Altvater. The couple would raise their own children in Old Bridge. They would eventually settle in Spotswood in 2009. Gunny as he was known, worked for Old Bridge Township and then worked as a purchasing agent for the Blackstone Company and also for Home Depot, before working for House of Paints. Gunny was an active member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh in Old Bridge, where he organized and ran the Toys for Tots drives, he was also a member of the V.F.W., the Marine Corps League, and the American Legion. Gunny enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, word searches, and playing shuffleboard. He always liked watching western and military movies, and watching his favorite sports teams, the NY Yankees, and NY Giants. Gunny had a great sense of humor and was quick with a good joke. What Gunny loved the most was his family, playing with his grandsons, and spending time with all those he loved. He will be missed by all those that were blessed to have him in their lives.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents, James and May Dunn, and by his brothers, Jimmy Dunn and Johnny Dunn.
Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Annette, by his loving daughters, Megan Bucior and her husband Edward, and Shannon Dunn and her longtime companion Kenny Shanley, by his cherished grandsons, Eddie and Tommy Bucior, by his caring siblings, William Dunn and Ginna DeLeo, by many loving nieces and nephews, and by his faithful dog Shala.
A celebration of Gunny's life will be held this Sunday between the hours of 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM, at the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, located at 15 Oak St. Old Bridge, NJ 08857. The gathering will be held at the outdoor pavilion.
