Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Thomas P. Reiley Obituary
Warrington - Thomas P. Reiley of Warrington, PA passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Neshaminy Manor, Warrington, PA. He was 69.

Thomas received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from NYU. He was an accomplished business professional and worked most of his career in finance.

Son of the late Thomas and Anne (Russick) Reiley. Tom is survived by his cousins, Elizabeth and Walter Pawlukanis, John and June Ord, Maureen Kruger, William Reiley, Bill and Maryanne Lanni, Vincent and Linda (Lanni) Sagendorf, Linda Vogel and Bill Vogel.

Cremation services and interment will be held privately.

Arrangements by Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA.

Send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
